Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.25.21 Morning

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming teams opened competition at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

The first night of competition was highlighted by the men’s team’s second-place finish in the 800 freestyle relay to conclude the evening. Neck-and-neck with TCU in the battle for silver, the Mountaineers finished ahead of the Horned Frogs and notched the third-best time in the event in program history.