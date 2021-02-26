Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.26.21 Morning

Two things remained constant for Big 12 Men's Basketball teams and their fans this week. The conferenced announced more schedule adjustments and Baylor prevailed, barely, to remain undefeated on the season and in the conference.

It's been three weeks since Baylor hit the hardwood. The team's first practice after postponing games due to conference interruption guidelines took place Sunday. Just two days later, the Bears hosted Iowa State. They came out rusty, but held off the Cyclones, and won by four.