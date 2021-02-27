Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.27.21 Night

On the strength of its 2346 smallbore score, the West Virginia University rifle team stands in first place after one day of virtual competition, at the Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) Championships, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kentucky follows close behind in second place with a day one team score of 2338, while Army stands in third place with a team score of 2330. Memphis sits in fourth place (2327), while North Carolina State and Ole Miss are tied for fifth place with matching team scores of 2319.

Additionally, freshman Tal Engler placed second overall. The Tzur Yigal, Israel, native finished with a score of 590 (198 kneeling, 198 prone, 194 standing).