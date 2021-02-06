Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.6.21 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
West Virginia health departments continue free vaccination clinics
Gallery
Lewis County residents receive COVID vaccinations
Video
Barbour County holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Video
Local farmer trying to raise money to donate eggs to Weston food pantry
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Lewis County residents receive COVID vaccinations
Video
Top Stories
Barbour County holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Video
Local farmer trying to raise money to donate eggs to Weston food pantry
Video
Senator Manchin visits Marion County COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Video
Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center pay homage to Broadway in Valentine Ghostlight Series
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
College Signings
WV Black Bears
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Black and Gold Today
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Black History Month
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Bonnie Belle’s Valentine’s Giveaway 2021
Cupid’s Cutest Couple Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.6.21 Afternoon
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 6, 2021 / 06:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 6, 2021 / 06:31 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.6.21 Afternoon
VIDEO: Huggins praises defensive performance vs. Kansas
Video
McBride, Sherman pop off in second half to propel No. 17 West Virginia over No. 23 Kansas
Video
Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas Feb. 6, 2021
Video
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 5
Video
Tipping off a tough February on The Bob Huggins Show
No. 17 West Virginia men’s hoops hosts Kansas, embarks on gauntlet of six straight ranked opponents
Video
WVU wrestling heads west for three conference duals
No. 21/24 West Virginia women’s hoops travels to Texas on Saturday
Mountaineer Round-up: Wrestling enters rankings, gymnastics faces another ranked opponent
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer Gameday
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
North View townhouses to be auctioned off at Harrison County Courthouse
Video
Third stimulus checks: Would you be eligible for a $1,400 payment?
Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan
Video
WV DHHR confirms 549 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Saturday
McBride, Sherman pop off in second half to propel No. 17 West Virginia over No. 23 Kansas
Video
Lewis County residents receive COVID vaccinations
Video
WV State Police searching for woman last seen in Elkins on Jan. 9
Gallery
3 north central WV residents set to lead state’s new Flatwater Trail Commission
Kroger offers employees $100 to get vaccinated against COVID
With Harris’ tie-breaker vote, Senate approves fast-track of COVID aid