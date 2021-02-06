Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.6.21 Afternoon

A February full of ranked matchups for No. 17 West Virginia started on a high note as the Mountaineers took a wire-to-wire victory over 23rd-ranked Kansas on Saturday, 91-79.

Although WVU was on top for the overwhelming majority of the game, Kansas threatened to take advantage several times -- but a massive performance from Taz Sherman and Miles McBride in the second half kept the Jayhawks down for a clear Mountaineer victory in the end.