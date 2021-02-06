Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.6.21 Night

West Virginia women's basketball kept its hot streak alive on Saturday, taking down Texas on the Road, 81-75, for its tenth straight victory.

The 21st-ranked Mountaineers had a strong day on the offensive end of the court, making north of 50 percent of their shots -- but the effort was spearheaded by an exploding performance from Kirsten "KK" Deans, who scored a career-high 30 points in the win.