Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.1.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 4/12-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team took down Akron, 3-0, in its spring, exhibition opener on Sunday afternoon at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility in Morgantown.

Sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand scored a pair of goals for the Mountaineers, while freshman forward Chloe Adler also found the back of the net in the win. All three of the squad’s goalkeepers – junior Maddie Murphy, sophomore Kayza Massey and freshman Jessica Kasacek – saw action in the affair.