Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.10.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following an impressive 49.300 showing on floor exercise on March 5, the West Virginia University gymnastics team moves up two spots to No. 23 on floor in this week’s Road to Nationals Rankings.

The Mountaineers (1-6, 0-6) moved up in the event rankings thanks to a 49.225 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Today’s rankings are the second of the season based on NQS. Due to the limited number of meets for some teams in 2021, an NQS is calculated by taking a team's top four scores instead of six. The top four scores, two of which must be from road meets, will be averaged and no score will be dropped.