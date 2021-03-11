Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.11.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior David Dixon of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team has qualified for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, scheduled for March 24-27, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dixon earns his fourth consecutive bid to the national meet, becoming the first Mountaineer to qualify to compete at the championship in four straight years in program history. The Richmond, Virginia, native earned NCAA B cuts in the 100 and 200 butterfly events, as well as the 200 individual medley. His top seed is in the 200 fly, where he is seeded No. 22 with his top season time of 1:42.55.