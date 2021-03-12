Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.12.21 Morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The No. 17/20-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team opens postseason play on Friday, March 12, as the Mountaineers begin tournament action at the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City.

The No. 2-seed Mountaineers’ quarterfinals matchup will pit them against No. 10-seed Kansas State, which defeated No. 7-seed Texas Tech in the first round. Opening tip for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 FM, as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Friday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Chuckie Kempf and Brenda VanLengen on the call.