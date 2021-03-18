Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.18.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University wrestling team set to compete at the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, set for March 18-20, at the Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Redshirt juniors Killian Cardinale (125) and Noah Adams (197), redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan (133) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) will compete at this year's tournament. Cardinale, Adams and Hall each earned automatic bids based on their performances at the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship, while Sullivan received an at-large selection to punch his ticket.