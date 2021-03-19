Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.19.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Darius Stills prepared his whole life for Thursday.

The Fairmont native and former WVU defensive lineman was one of six Mountaineers scouted during WVU’s 2021 pro day. Stills, who was the Big 12’s top defensive lineman in 2020, will very likely be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but a strong showing on pro day could only help his draft stock climb higher.