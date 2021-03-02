Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.2.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams opened the diving portion of the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

The first night of action in the diving well was highlighted by the appearances of four Mountaineers in the men’s 1-meter final, as well as junior Camille Burt’s spot in the women’s 3-meter final. Additionally, sophomore Holly Darling earned a win in the women’s 3-meter consolation final.