Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.20.21 Night

West Virginia and Syracuse used to clash regularly back in the days of the old Big East -- but the rivalry was put on hold for nine years after the Mountaineers made the move to the Big 12.

The two schools have had a couple of high-profile encounters on the football field in the time since in bowl games and on the women's basketball court, but none have the gravity of the next one: a second round matchup in the NCAA Tournament in which both teams' seasons are on the line.