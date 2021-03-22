Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.22.21 Morning

No. 4 West Virginia women's hoops is moving on to the second round after coasting by No. 13 Lehigh in San Antonio, 77-53.

Kysre Gondrezick was on fire for West Virginia, sinking six three-pointers as she led the game with 26 points. She led a strong scoring effort for WVU as the Mountaineers sunk 55 percent of their shots to earn their shot at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.