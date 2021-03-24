Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.24.21 Morning

West Virginia women's basketball was eliminated to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after taking a big loss to Georgia Tech in San Antonio, 73-56.

The Mountaineers simply got outplayed by the Yellow Jackets, who were able to shut down WVU's top scorers, including Kysre Gondrezick, who made just one field goal in the entire contest. On the other end, Georgia Tech's duo of Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen combined for 43 points.