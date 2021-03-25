Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.25.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nine West Virginia University gymnasts were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Gymnastics Teams, the league office announced on Wednesday.

Of the nine Mountaineer honorees, sophomore Kianna Yancey (psychology) earned the recognition with a 4.00 grade point average (GPA). The Hatfield, Pennsylvania, native was one of five from the conference to boast a 4.00 GPA, as she was named to the first team for the first time in her career. As a freshman, she landed on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team list.