Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.26.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five members of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team opened competition at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Senior David Dixon represented the Mountaineers in the 200 individual medley, while redshirt juniors Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and Jake Lowe, junior PJ Lenz and sophomore Owen Johns competed in the 1-meter springboard competition.