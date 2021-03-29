Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.29.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the finale of its four-match homestand, the West Virginia University tennis team (3-6, 0-6 Big 12) fell to Kansas State, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

“Today was another tough battle,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “I think we had two teams that came out and battled well on both sides. We gave ourselves an opportunity in doubles. It was a very similar situation to Friday. There were a couple of points where they probably played a little bit more disciplined where those points went their way. That ended up turning the doubles point, but again, credit to us. We came out, we battled and we did the majority of the right things to give ourselves a chance.