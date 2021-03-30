Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.30.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team dropped a 3-2 match at Delaware on Monday evening, at the Bob Carpenter Center, in Newark, Delaware. The Mountaineers (9-11, 8-8 Big 12) fell to the Blue Hens (4-6, 2-3 CAA) in set scores of 18-25, 25-17, 24-26, 27-25 and 16-14.

Despite the loss, a trio of Mountaineers recorded a double-double on the evening.