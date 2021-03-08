Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.8.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 7-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team opened spring, regular-season play with a 3-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday afternoon at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Junior forward Alina Stahl scored a pair of goals to lead the Mountaineers in the victory, while sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand was credited with the game-winning goal. WVU held control throughout the contest, outshooting the Hawks, 22-3, including 15-2 in shots on goal.