Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.1.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia of the West Virginia University tennis team has been named the Women’s Division I Player of the Week by Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), announced Wednesday.

“Nastya is someone who competes hard and leaves it all on the court every match,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “She had a very good weekend of competition against Kansas and K-State, and I am very happy for Nastya to have been recognized this way.”