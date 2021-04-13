Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.13.21 Morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior golfer Mark Goetz shot 5-under-par to lead the 81-person Mountaineer Invitational field after 36 holes at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Goetz, a senior from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, shot rounds of 70-69=139 and posted the only round below 70 in the field on a rainy and windy day in the sixth annual Mountaineer Invitational. He was one of two golfers in the field to post an under-par score after the first day, leading Brice Wilkinson of Southern Miss by four strokes. Goetz was the only golfer in the field to shoot under par in both rounds.