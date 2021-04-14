Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.14.21

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Senior Mark Goetz of the West Virginia University golf team shot a career-low 65 on Tuesday to finish at 12-under-par and win the individual title, while the Mountaineers shot 7-under-par as a team in the final round to win their third consecutive Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Course in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Goetz, a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, posted a bogey-free round on Tuesday with seven birdies to best his previous career low by one stroke. Goetz had 16 birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey during the 54-hole tournament and was bogey free the last 28 holes. It was the first collegiate tournament win of Goetz’s career. He finished tied for second in last year’s Mountaineer Invitational.