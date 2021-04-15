Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.15.21 Morning

West Virginians in the Old Gold and Blue got some bragging rights for the water cooler after the Mountaineers took a win back from Marshall on the baseball diamond, 9-3 at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday.

WVU got the better of the Thundering Herd in a typical midweek game in which 15 pitchers got time on the mound between the two clubs. It was also a major battle for season momentum, as both teams entered the contest with a rough show of form in the lead-up.