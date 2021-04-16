Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.16.21 Morning

West Virginia continues its season this weekend when the team splits for competition at three different venues. The team visits Richmond, Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 for the EKU Twilight meet. The team will also be competing in the Virginia Challenge on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The weekend will be wrapped up with competition at the RMU Invitational in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 17.

On Friday, the EKU Twilight field events will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, while running events will begin at 11 a.m. ET. On Saturday, field events will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and running events will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.