Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.26.21 Morning

Nick and Anjelica are back to bring you another edition of the WVU Coaches Show. We're breaking everything down from WVU women's soccer getting a bid to the NCAA tournament to Kysre Gondrezick being the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

It's time to breakdown a week in sports as Nick and Anjelica go 'Eer to 'Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica look back at WVU women's soccer being the fifth overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers will face either Rice or Furman coming up on May 1. WVU baseball fell 2-1 in their series against Texas Tech at Monongalia County Ballpark. They will also preview WVU golf heading to Kansas for the Big 12 Golf Championships, as well as WVU football in action for the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game: