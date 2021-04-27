Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.27.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau is tied for 20th place after 36 holes of play during the first day of competition at the Big 12 Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The native of Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, is competing in just his second event of the season following knee surgery last year. In his fourth career Big 12 Championship, Papineau shot rounds of 73-77=150 to stand tied for 20th place at 10-over-par.