Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.6.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A lot has changed for the WVU football defensive backfield over the last few months.

Sunday, All-American safety Tykee Smith announced that he has committed to Georgia, where he’ll rejoin former WVU assistant coach Jahmile Addae. Smith, who emerged as one of the top young defensive backs in college football during his two seasons at WVU, entered the transfer portal in late March.