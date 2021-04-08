Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.8.21 Morning

The MAC standings are shaken up after the West Virginia men's soccer team fell on the road in a double-OT thriller to No. 19 Akron, 3-2.

Although WVU was on the attack for most of the game, the Zips generated a strong chance in the 108th minute -- but it took a couple of tries before midfielder Hazem Sobhy snuck a loose ball in for the game-winning goal. That score is the first of the senior's season.