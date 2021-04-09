Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 4.9.21 Morning

One of Neal Brown’s goals for the spring is to become a player-led team.

“That’s a transition you should be able to make if you have the right guys going into year three,” said the WVU football coach. “When you have teams that nobody leads, they’re not very good, they are poor teams. When you have coach-led teams you are probably about average, but when you have player-led teams you have the chance to be elite. That’s what we are trying to be.”