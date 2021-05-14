Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 5.14.21 Morning

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. -- Ahead of next month's election, the town of Rivesville held a "Meet the Candidates" forum on Thursday evening at the town community building. Candidates for mayor, recorder, and town council were invited to speak.

This election will be the first time in recent history that there will not be a ballot full of candidates. Rather, a number of candidates opted to be write-in only. While the mayor and recorder positions are being run unopposed, five of the six council candidates will be only be able to be voted for via write-in.