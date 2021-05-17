Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 5.17.21 Morning

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. -- Children in Preston County had a very cool opportunity for kids to work with local artists in Preston County on Sunday afternoon. Local artists were enlisted to create murals to place in the windows of the rail house at Tunnelton Trailhead Park, and the children got to put on the finishing touches.

“I wanted to find a way to engage the local families with the Trailhead Park and kind of make it a place they wanted to come to," said Rachelle Thorne, Director of the Preston County Parks and Rec Commission.