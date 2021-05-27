Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 5.27.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., - Business was running as normal at Fresh Mint Indian Grill at the start of the pandemic, then suddenly business dropped.

“After two weeks, business wasn’t more than 40 to 60%, and then our bank payment was so bad," explained co-owner James Kraess. "We don’t know how to do anything; we are in a little trouble. Then, we finally got some government help and everything, financial help. We came back on track.”