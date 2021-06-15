Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 6.15.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - On Sunday, June 13, the city saw a torrent of rain pour down on roadways that caused widespread flooding.

On Monday, June 14, the streets had cleared up and the sun shined most of the day, which helped to dry out areas affected by flooding. Morgantown's Director of Public Works and Engineering Damien Davis said after, initially, assessing the damages, things did not look too bad.