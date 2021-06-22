Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 6.22.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Alexa, find me the best Prime Day deals for simplifying my life
Man charged in Morgantown after allegedly waving a gun and hitting a car while trying “to buy crack cocaine,” officers say
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
Woman charged, warrant out for man after child says they “would lock him in his room for a day without food or water” while they used drugs, troopers say
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man charged in Morgantown after allegedly waving a gun and hitting a car while trying “to buy crack cocaine,” officers say
Top Stories
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
Woman charged, warrant out for man after child says they “would lock him in his room for a day without food or water” while they used drugs, troopers say
New business opens in White Hall
Video
Seizure of 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine largest in Elkins Police Department history
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Chris Hedio
Healthcare Hero: Dr. Christopher Mascio
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 6.22.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jun 22, 2021 / 07:31 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2021 / 07:31 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Ben Hampton earns Freshman All-America distinction
Roster review: cornerbacks
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 6.22.21 Morning
Report: Cavaliers host WVU’s Culver for pre-draft workout
The wait is almost over: Best Virginia players excited for TBT games in Charleston
Video
Four-star quarterback Marchiol commits to WVU
WVU women’s soccer’s Big 12 schedule released
2-seed Best Virginia faces Wofford alums WoCo Showtime
Video
WATCH: TBT unveils 2021 bracket
Supreme Court sides with former athletes in dispute with NCAA over compensation
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Woman charged, warrant out for man after child says they “would lock him in his room for a day without food or water” while they used drugs, troopers say
Seizure of 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine largest in Elkins Police Department history
WV Gov. Justice details state’s positive COVID-19 data, warns unvaccinated they’re in a ‘life and death drawing’
Morgantown business remains closed more than a week after a major flood
Video
First ‘Do it for Babydog’ lottery winners announced
Video
New business opens in White Hall
Video
Roster review: cornerbacks
WV DHHR confirms 245 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths after the holiday weekend
REGISTER NOW: West Virginia’s vaccine sweepstakes is now open
Man charged in Morgantown after allegedly waving a gun and hitting a car while trying “to buy crack cocaine,” officers say