Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report Night 9.19.20

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Sept. 26 Big 12 Conference opening football game at Oklahoma State in Boone Pickens Stadium will be played on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Pregame coverage from Gold and Blue Nation will begin at 9 a.m. with The Neal Brown Show and continue at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Mountaineer GameDay. Check your local listings for availability in your market.