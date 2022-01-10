Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.10.22 Morning

(NEXSTAR) – As omicron continues to surge in the U.S., the coronavirus is once again dominating the news cycle, water cooler talk and happy hour chatter – if you're still socializing and not locked down at home, that is.

A new wave of the pandemic has meant a new variant, new CDC guidance, new things to worry about and new things making scientists feel hopeful. To help navigate the confusion of this next phase, here are some words to know – and make you feel smarter when reading the news or making small talk.