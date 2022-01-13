Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.13.22 Morning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (StudyFinds.org) - Although pregnant women have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness, many are still hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine. A new study may put some fears to rest, finding that vaccinations don’t lead to a higher risk of premature birth.

As of September 2021, just one in three pregnant women (31%) in the United States have received at least one vaccine dose. Common concerns regarding vaccination focus on the safety of the vaccine and any long-term consequences for the baby.