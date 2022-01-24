Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.24.22 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
Fayette County man facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing step-father over cigarettes
WV getting only half of COVID treatments it requests from feds, state hospitals at crisis levels of care
Video
Economists: Increased oversight over occupational licensing boards in WV
Lawmakers eye new COVID-19 relief for businesses
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
1 person arrested after high speed car chase
Top Stories
West Virginia Fat Biking race series kicks off at Canaan Valley
Video
Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff in honor of former WV Senator Joe Minard
Bartlett Funeral Home hosts open house to show off new addition
Video
Harrison County Elks chapter hosts Hoop Shoot
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Snowy scenes in north-central West Virginia
Gallery
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
About BestReviews
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.24.22 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 24, 2022 / 07:33 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2022 / 07:33 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Sherman continues to work back to full strength
Video
Big 12 releases Fall Honor Roll
Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.24.22 Morning
Video
WVU alumna Isabella Sibley signs with Crystal Palace FC
McKivitz, Spain help respective NFL teams pull upsets over No. 1 seeds
TCU at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
Are WVU’s NCAA Tournament hopes fading after three-game skid?
Video
Less than one month remains before the first pitch of the WVU baseball season
No. 3 WVU shoots school record in win over No. 10 Navy
WVU tennis falls to Penn State
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV getting only half of COVID treatments it requests from feds, state hospitals at crisis levels of care
Video
Over 15k new COVID cases reported in WV over weekend
1 person arrested after high speed car chase
Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff in honor of former WV Senator Joe Minard
Economists: Increased oversight over occupational licensing boards in WV
Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge
WATCH: Graham Harrell discusses career evolution, coaching philosophy
Video
UPDATE: Preston County pair pleads guilty to faking accident, injuries & insurance claims
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 10
Video
Crossfit Morgantown honors late owner with workout
Video