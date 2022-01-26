Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.26.22 Morning

(NEXSTAR) - Over 1,000 volumes from the library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are now up for auction. If you're hoping to add any of RBG's books to your collection, be prepared - some of the price tags are getting expensive.

Many of the lots in the online auction have bids reaching into the thousands. As of Tuesday night, an inscribed copy of Gloria Steinem's book, "My Life on the Road," has the highest bid of $18,000. In Steinem's handwriting is a simple message to Ginsburg: "To dearest Ruth — who paved the road for us all — with a lifetime of gratitude — Gloria."