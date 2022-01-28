Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.28.22 Morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In his 2022 State of the State address on Thursday night, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits may be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,500 if they go back to work. To be eligible, West Virginians must obtain employment between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12, 2022; those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential within the same dates may also be eligible.