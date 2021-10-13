Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.12.21 Night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- In Tuesday's city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to censure Mayor Tom Mainella over an incident on Sept. 10 that went viral on social media.

The resolution adopted by council on Tuesday firmly condemned the incident between Mainella and a citizen. In part, the resolution stated the event was "inimical to the oath of office, unbefitting of the city of Fairmont and mayor of Fairmont, and an embarrassment to city."