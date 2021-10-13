Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.13.21 Night

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
Westover mayor will not seek re-election to 8th term
Clarksburg City Council discusses how to use American Rescue Plan money
Gabby Petito case: Coroner clarifies cause of death
Video
Mountaineer RV and Outdoor Center hosts grand opening with flag raising ceremony
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Westover mayor will not seek re-election to 8th term
Top Stories
Clarksburg City Council discusses how to use American Rescue Plan money
Mountaineer RV and Outdoor Center hosts grand opening with flag raising ceremony
Restaurant Road Trip: Southern Belle Nutrition
Video
TikTok trend costs thousands of dollars in damages to Monongalia Co. schools
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.13.21 Night
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 11:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 11:39 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.13.21 Night
Video
Goetz leads WVU in final day of Big 12 Match Play
Armed with depth, WVU women’s hoops is out to prove doubters wrong in 2021-22
Video
No. 21 WVU women’s soccer eyes recovery vs. No. 11 TCU
Video
Brown on WVU’s offensive line: “What we’re playing is what we’ve got”
Video
Taz Sherman earns Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention
Video
WVU finishes day undefeated at Big 12 Match Play Championship
Kerry Martin enters transfer portal
Video
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.13.21 Morning
Video
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.12.21 Night
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
TikTok trend costs thousands of dollars in damages to Monongalia Co. schools
Hobo Junction closes permanently
Video
Clarksburg VA hospital’s medical surgical unit shut down following patient safety review
Video
Man charged after troopers find marijuana during traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt in Fairmont
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman during session at Massage Envy in Morgantown
Morgantown man in custody after allegedly sending 2 juveniles requests for inappropriate acts
Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays receives 7 consecutive life sentences
Video
WV Gov. Justice announces bill to allow for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, WVU Medicine opposes bill
Video
Morgantown Police asks public for help identifying man
Video
Bridgeport officers find more than a pound of meth, other narcotics during traffic stop on West Main Street