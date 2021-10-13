Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.13.21 Night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- In Tuesday's work session, the Clarksburg City Council set plans to learn more about how to properly allocate the funds given by the government through the American Rescue Plan Act.

In the session, the council began to discuss how the money should be dealt throughout the city. City officials said portion of the funds will go towards lost revenue from the city over the last year due to the pandemic. Also, Marino added the city lost revenue totaling to approximately $2.2 Million due to the pandemic.