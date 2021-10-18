Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.18.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
Walmart announces 2021 Black Friday shopping events: Take a look at what’s on sale
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ has died
Each state’s favorite hot sauce revealed in new study
Bruceton Brandonville VFD hosts community fall festival
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Bruceton Brandonville VFD hosts community fall festival
Top Stories
City of Morgantown hosts Last Days of Summer concerts
Fairmont State University holds ballad singing demonstration; more demonstrations to come
Video
Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off at Mountaineer Mall
Video
Fairmont native raising money for Choco rainforest
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.18.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 18, 2021 / 07:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2021 / 07:58 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.18.21 Morning
Video
Geno Smith makes first NFL start since 2017 in wild game vs. Steelers
WVU tennis caps Martha Thorn Invitational
No. 2 WVU rifle defeats No. 11 NC State to extend winning streak
Goetz, Grant lead WVU golf on first day of Isleworth Collegiate
Sibley’s stellar showing lifts WVU women’s soccer to victory over Texas Tech
Video
WVU-TCU start time announced
The return of Isaiah Cottrell
Video
Two late goals lift #21 WVU men’s soccer to win
WATCH: The best of the Gold-Blue Debut
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead in vehicle collision in Doddridge County
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ has died
These types of toys will be hardest to find this holiday season
4 people charged after task force members find multiple drugs while executing search warrant on Morgantown residence
Colin Powell, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims, dies
West Virginia one of the least safe states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub study
WVU experts promote ATV training and safety
4th annual Hops on the Mon held in downtown Morgantown
Couple charged after task force finds drugs, guns while executing search at Fairmont residence where 10-year-old boy lived
Community members rally to support Sen. Joe Manchin
Video