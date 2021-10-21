Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.21.21 Morning

(NEXSTAR) -- From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches.

This year's top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a fear of blood, water and intimacy. Spiders and the outside are tied to round out the top five phobias in the United States.