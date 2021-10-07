Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.7.21 Morning

WESTON, W.Va. - The Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with West Virginia Humanities Council, presents the exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”

The exhibition examining the evolving landscape of rural American opened at the Museum of America Glass held a ribbon cutting and grand opening Wednesday evening. Weston Historic Landmark Commission and the surrounding community has been expressly chosen by the WV Humanities Council to host "Crossroads" as part of the Museum on Main Street program a national, state, and local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.