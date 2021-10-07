Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.7.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
Traffic patterns altered for International Street Festival on Saturday
A.G. Morrisey holds town hall in Monongalia County
Video
Museum of America Glass in WV hosts Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’
Video
Zodiac Killer: Police refute investigators’ claims they found the serial murderer
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Traffic patterns altered for International Street Festival on Saturday
Top Stories
A.G. Morrisey holds town hall in Monongalia County
Video
Museum of America Glass in WV hosts Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’
Video
WV Attorney General speaks at Fairmont Rotary club
Video
NAACP calls for Westover City Attorney’s resignation after derogatory, sexist comment
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.7.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 7, 2021 / 07:29 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 07:29 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.7.21 Morning
Video
Huggins to add junior college transfer to 2022 recruiting class
No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer hits road for first league away test at Kansas State
Video
Injuries won’t hold him back: Taijh Alston finally getting time to shine
Video
Putting WVU men’s soccer’s record unbeaten start into perspective
Video
WVU women’s hoops trio named to preseason All-Big 12 Team
Video
West Virginia at Baylor: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.06.21 Morning
Video
No. 4 WVU men’s soccer concedes late penalty to draw with Lehigh
Both WVU soccer teams land in United Soccer Coaches top 10
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV’s COVID Crisis: A look at ‘proning,’ where patients spend 16 hours a day sedated on their stomachs
Video
2 Virginia men charged after troopers find over half a pound of meth during traffic stop in Preston County
NAACP calls for Westover City Attorney’s resignation after derogatory, sexist comment
Video
Woman contracted to Marion County Schools accused of showing obscene photo to teenage girl
Preston County volunteer firefighter dies
WV’s COVID Crisis: Hospital staffing shortages and the toll it’s taking inside the ICU and beyond
Video
Woman charged after officers assist CPS workers with neglect call at Clarksburg residence
Good grief! 7 places you can search for a Great Pumpkin in WV
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside an ICU under strain
Video
A.G. Morrisey holds town hall in Monongalia County
Video