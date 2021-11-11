Daily Mountaineer Minute 11.11.21 Morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The 304 Jeepers presented a check to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department Wednesday to help with the cost of ‘Shop with a Deputy’ event that serves underprivileged kids.

The money was raised through their Jeep event called ‘Back the Blue Ride’ where they ride through local town raising funds. This year's event had over 150 Jeeps participate in raising more than $7,000 for the cause.