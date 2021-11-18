Daily Mountaineer Minute 11.18.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN. W.Va. - Adrianne Dering, a Morgantown resident, will be taking part in this year's National Dog Show Presented by Purina and exhibiting the Biewer Terrier (pronounced beaver, like the dam-building animal) for the first time ever.

Dering, among other exhibitors, will be allowed to show the new American Kennel Club-sanctioned breed on the NBC TV special Thanksgiving Day. Dering has 15 years of experience breeding and exhibiting dogs. She will be competing with two sisters: Hopecrest's Courtly Check, or "CC" and Hopecrest's Singing in the Rain, or "Rain".