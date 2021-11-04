Daily Mountaineer Minute 11.4.21 Morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The Harrison County Mayors’ Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday at Clarksburg City Hall where they received an update from the county economic development corporation.

Officials with the corporation stated despite the pandemic some good things have taken place as far as new industries seeking development in Harrison County. Members of the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation said their biggest update is that large corporations are looking for rural locations to develop and that the county has plenty of potential for those industries and businesses.