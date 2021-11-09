Daily Mountaineer Minute 11.9.21 Morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recent supply chain disruptions are impacting everything from clothes to food, and even trips to the pharmacy. Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone, and insulin are running low nationwide.

In Tennessee, Steve Beasley said he's having trouble finding iron dextran for his iron infusions. "I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place right now – none of the pharmacies around here can get it where they can compound it in-house."